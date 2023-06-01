Your Nottingham Forest player of the season is...
- Published
We asked you to select your Nottingham Forest player of the season from the four candidates chosen by our fan contributor.
After voting in your thousands, we can reveal the winner is... Morgan Gibbs-White - picked by a whopping 66% of you!
Here is a breakdown of the final results:
Morgan Gibbs-White - 66%
Brennan Johnson - 23%
Felipe - 6%
Serge Aurier - 5%
And here's what Ben Dore from Dore on Tour, external had to say about your winner...
"Forest paid a club record fee for Gibbs-White. At the time it was scoffed at, but his performances in recent weeks have reaffirmed what a great signing he was. His pace, drive and boundless energy, along with his creativity, put him right up there with our standout performers."
See who won the votes for the other 19 Premier League clubs here