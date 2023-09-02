Burnley 2-5 Tottenham: What Postecoglou said

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "We got tested after falling a goal behind. We knew Burnley would come at us and press us. I like the way we handled that. We stayed calm, worked really hard as a unit. We went up a gear in the first half and really took our chances.

"We grew into the game and when you go a goal down there’s a couple of different ways it can go. It’s our third away game in the league out of four and I really like how the guys are tackling this task.

"We knew they’d be aggressive. You still need to play through the press and release guys in behind.

"Sonny was outstanding. He’s been an outstanding leader, with the way he presents himself every day in training. He led our press today – then he has the quality to take his chances. I'm really pleased for him.

"Madders was good. He’s obviously a creative force for us. He’s a quality player and a quality person."