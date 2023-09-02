Fulham manager Marco Silva speaking to Match of the Day: "Of course the moment for the second City goal made a huge impact in the game, but in terms of the rest, a very goo first half from us. The way the players stuck to the plan, the way we played most of the time was good.

"When we won the ball, with better decisions we could even have created some more problems for them, because we did in some moments. Unfortunately it was not enough to go in at half time with a good result, which was not our fault.

"Second half I didn't want a huge, huge, huge mistake from the officials to make an impact on ourselves. I asked my players to react, we cannot control these situations.

"It has happened too often in our games and we end up being punished ourselves. We have been really unlucky since the start of the season in these situations, every week the same story. A bad decision from the linesman and then someone in the office to not disallow this goal is incredible.

"Our second half was not at the level it should be. The penalty for the fourth goal was not a penalty, Kenny [Tete] did not touch the player. It is difficult to understand these decisions."