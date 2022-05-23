Burnley relegated but Newcastle dreaming big

Michael Emons, BBC Sport at Turf Moor

After six seasons of battling against and surprising English football's elite, Burnley's spell in the Premier League came to an end on an emotional afternoon at Turf Moor as they lost 2-1 against Newcastle.

The Clarets' task seemed a straightforward one, win at home against the Magpies to guarantee another season of top-flight football, but Callum Wilson scored twice - one a calm penalty after Nathan Collins' needless handball and the second when getting on the end of Allan Saint-Maximin's cross at the back post - with the visitors 2-0 ahead after an hour.

That meant Burnley were relying on Brentford to defeat relegation rivals Leeds United in west London. Burnley pulled a goal back through Maxwel Cornet's volley and, with Leeds drawing 1-1, pushed forwards in hope of an equaliser.

But it never came and wouldn't have been enough anyway as Leeds' injury-time winner in a 2-1 triumph sent Burnley, who sacked boss Sean Dyche with eight games of the season to go, down to the Championship.

Burnley now face an uncertain financial future with many key players also set to leave. However, it has been a remarkable end of season for Newcastle, who are very much looking in the opposite direction.

Twelve wins in their last 18 matches left Newcastle, without a win in their first 14 league games and fearing relegation themselves for most of the campaign, in an incredible final position of 11th.