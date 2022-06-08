Former England goalkeeper David Seaman believes trying to stop a Harry Kane penalty is almost impossible after the Tottenham striker demonstrated his reliability from the spot again in England's draw with Germany.

Kane has scored 53 penalties for Spurs and England during his career, last missing in the semi-final of Euro 2020 against Denmark when he scored the rebound.

But Seaman thinks it is only "guesswork" that enables a goalkeeper to be successful against him.

"He's obviously really consistent, but he's also got great quality," Seaman told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast. "He doesn't even look at the keeper.

"He just knows it's going in if he hits it right.

"To try to stop it, you just have to guess which side and go earlier."

Last night's strike moved Kane to 50 goals for England and up to second outright on the list of the nation's all-time top goalscorers behind Wayne Rooney.

"He might have a favourite side that he likes to go to but he changes it," Seaman continued. "He can put it all over the goal.

"It's just a case of trying to guess it right."

