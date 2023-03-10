Eddie Howe is backing his players to turn results around and still believes in their quality, but said Newcastle are running out of games to secure a top-four finish.

The Magpies have slipped to sixth in the Premier League, four points behind fourth-placed Tottenham but with two games in hand.

When asked if Newcastle still believe they can qualify for Champions League football, Howe said: "There’s a belief that we can win again and we need to very quickly to fulfil that aim.

"I’ve never sat here and talked us up in terms of targets and top four, but I have talked us up in terms of what I believe we can achieve and the quality in our group and I’m not going to change now.

"Through every season there are difficult moments and there are patches where you for some reason don’t win the games maybe you should and sometimes you win games you shouldn’t.

"We’re in the first one and that’s the time I believe where you have to be strong mentally and know it will change."

Howe said Newcastle's games against Wolves and Nottingham Forest before this month's international break will be key in how the season shapes up for his side.

He said: "Two big games because of where they are situated. We have the international break afterwards and we want to go into that break in a really good moment.

"We want to feel good going into that. We’re also running out of games. They are going to go so quickly, we have 14 left, that is going to disappear, we need points.

"We are determined to end this run of games we have had in a confident way."