J﻿ordan Chamberlain, Empire of the Kop, external

It was a small step, but an important one. Liverpool's 2-0 win over Everton was their first in the Premier League since 2022 and gives them hope of an unlikely but possible top-four challenge.

Win against Newcastle next weekend and Jurgen Klopp's inconsistent Reds will be six points off fourth with a game in hand - amazing considering they've won just nine matches all season.

Diogo Jota returned to the field from the bench and was given a rapturous reception from a vibrant Anfield and immediately injected bite and pressing into the frontline.

Darwin Nunez has pace on the left but Jota suits Liverpool's hypothetically intense style much more. He snaps, harries and wins 50/50s. He is more intricate in the build-up play and the ferocity of his effort in everything he does lifts the crowd and in turn his team-mates.

He is injury prone but it's vital to Liverpool's chances that he stays fit until the summer. Whether he takes Nunez's spot on the left or Cody Gakpo's in the middle is up for debate, but he should be way ahead of both in the pecking order. If Mohamed Salah continues to stumble (despite being good last night) Jota might be Liverpool's most important attacker until the summer.