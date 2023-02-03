Sutton's predications: Aston Villa v Leicester

Sutton's prediction: 1-1

Leicester still haven't won a Premier League game since the World Cup and are getting a bit desperate, although at least their draw with Leeds stopped a run of four straight league losses.

Villa, in contrast, have won three and drawn one of their past four games and, on current form, they have to be favourites here.

But the Foxes still have some good players and James Maddison should be fit enough to start - he might just make the difference.

Schak's prediction: 1-1

