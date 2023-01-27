Team news: Southampton v Blackpool

Southampton's Duje Caleta-Car will serve a one-match suspension for his sending off against Newcastle.

His place will not be taken by new signing James Bree, who is cup-tied after appearing for previous club Luton Town in the third round.

Jan Bednarek is also ineligible following his loan recall from Aston Villa, while Moussa Djenepo is likely to be rested.

As a result, boss Nathan Jones is likely to shuffle his pack, with midfielder Joe Aribo in contention to feature.

