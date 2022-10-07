P﻿atrick Vieira admits he is "looking closely" at why Crystal Palace have been conceding late goals.

C﻿onor Gallagher's 90th-minute strike for Chelsea condemned the Eagles to a narrow defeat last Saturday and Vieira is frustrated at points they have dropped as a result.

"Those goals are stopping us from taking points that we deserve," said Vieira. "﻿It's something we have to resolve if we want to win football matches."

H﻿e rejected suggestions the system has played a part in Palace shipping goals, instead pointing to the mentality within his squad.

"﻿We conceded a late goal when we had five at the back, we conceded a late goal when we went four at the back," he said. "It is the mindset and the concentration - the focus and the desire to compete in those last couple of minutes.

"﻿I have to reflect on that. We started in the last couple of months to relay what we can change in training, or in the game, and putting in place decision-making that allows us to win those games."