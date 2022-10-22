Dundee United head coach Liam Fox told BBC Scotland: “A sore one, we’ve got zero points.

“There were aspects of the game I was pleased with but also stuff we need to work on. There’s work to do and that’s pretty clear.

“We moved the ball well and created some decent chances. Fletcher’s introduction was good - he’s a top-quality player - and it’s good to have him back. It helps the squad, which helps me.

“Structurally, we need to get better and stop things like crosses coming into the box. Credit to St Mirren, they started well and put us on the back foot.

"﻿We have to keep going and we will keep going. We need to get back to work this week, we have a full week of training, and get ready for Motherwell next week."