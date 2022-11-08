Andrew Christie, Misery Hunters podcast, external

St Mirren at home and St Mirren away are two very different beasts at the moment.

Whether buoyed by the Paisley air, the superior stadium catering (that kebab pie – wow) or the proximity to Vienna’s nightclub, Stephen Robinson’s side have turned the SMISA Stadium into a fortress.

On home form, Saints sit third in the league with five wins, one draw and zero losses already surpassing last season’s home record.

However, something weird happens upon leaving PA3. Saturday’s 3-2 loss to Ross County is the latest in a string of howlers on the road, leaving Saints’ staring down an away record of W1 D0 L5.

With Marcus Fraser filling in at left wing-back, St Mirren felt lopsided. County took advantage, doubling up on right wing-back Ryan Strain to nullify Saints’ forward threat and focus their own play down St Mirren’s left (where 44% of their attacking moves occurred – including the build-up to all three goals).

Ultimately, Strain’s sublime curled free-kick and Mark O’Hara’s looping header proved nothing but consolation.

Toothless in defence and wasteful in possession, Robinson was left lamenting his side’s failure to execute the basic tenets of his system.

Fortunately, Saints have no time to dwell, with home games against St Johnstone (Wednesday) and Rangers (Saturday) providing the chance to get some much-needed points on the board going into the World Cup break.