Adam Blackmore, BBC Radio Solent's Sports Editor

I think there have been times when people have wrongly called for Hasenhuttl's head. This time, with the club in the bottom three that always sends a panic around as you’d expect.

Their last game before the break for the World Cup is at Liverpool, so no-one’s honestly thinking they will be out of the bottom three after Saturday. Therefore his position was getting more and more untenable with results and he admitted results weren’t good enough when I spoke to him after the defeat to Newcastle. That was the straw that broke the camel’s back, so it’s no real surprise.

The club’s plan back in the summer I was told, having given him new coaches, having spent some money on players, was always to hope they would get to this break that was coming up and then make an assessment and a decision on Ralph’s future.

He’d already said he wouldn’t go beyond 2024. In reality, that meant he would probably have had to leave next summer anyway because it’s very difficult to have a lame duck manager who everyone knows is leaving.

Because of his service to the club - he is the longest-serving manager for 30 years - the board would like to have had that time to do it in the break having assessed that things weren’t good enough. But after Newcastle and the defeat to Palace the week before, and being in the bottom three, I think they decided they needed to make that break now. I get that, but I don’t think it would have been an easy decision for them.

