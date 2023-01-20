Celtic boss on transfer 'progress', Scottish Cup & injuries
- Published
BBC Scotland's Jane Lewis
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou addressed the media before Saturday's Scottish Cup tie with Greenock Morton. Here are the Australian's key points...
On transfers “there’s progress on incomings and outgoings, but nothing confirmed yet”, and he expects to learn more over the next few days. The manager would not be drawn on specifics when asked if he expected striker Giorgos Giakoumakis to remain at the club after the transfer window shuts
And he added: "Until I hear otherwise I expect them all to be Celtic players"
On making changes to the team against Morton, Postecoglou says the tie isn’t about giving players game time but is about "progression in the Scottish Cup"
Team news: Cameron Carter-Vickers has improved but will not play on Saturday, goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist is back in training, but will also not face Morton, Giakoumakis has trained and will be assessed but Anthony Ralston has had a set back with a back injury, meaning he will be out for around two weeks