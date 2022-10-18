Lampard praises Howe's impact in Newcastle improvement
Everton boss Frank Lampard has praised the rebuilding job done by Eddie Howe at Newcastle.
"They've got a really good team with a fantastic manager and staff," he said. "They've got really good players and a clear vision for what they're doing. They've got a great director of football and have recruited really well.
"I really like the fact they are hard-working and robust as well as having all the quality. It will be a very tough match with a big atmosphere.
"It's up to us to show some personality."
The Magpies have faced criticism over their owners' links to the Saudi state but the former Chelsea and Manchester City midfielder said "everyone has a different perspective" and "it's the reason we embrace the Premier League".
"I lived the Chelsea story and touched on it as a City player," he said.
"You see the good they have done, particularly City, who I saw won Club of the Year at the Ballon d'Or awards.
"There's an argument about whether we can compete because Newcastle can spend £200m over two windows and we can't but that's just the way it is."