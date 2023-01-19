Mia Claydon, Green Street Hammers, external

Love him or loathe him, Jesse Lingard's signing on loan in January 2021 catapulted West Ham into the European places.

Despite the transfer saga that followed, Lingard's nine goals and five assists in 16 games were crucial.

On the flipside, Benni McCarthy was arguably West Ham's poorest ever signing.

The forward joined in 2010 with promise but, after failing to score in 14 appearances, the Hammers terminated his contract just three months later.

Although only here for a short period of time, McCarthy’s name reminds fans of arguably the worst player ever to wear the claret and blue shirt.

