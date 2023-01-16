Klopp on Brighton defeat, transfers and FA Cup replay
- Published
Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Liverpool's FA Cup third-round replay against Wolves.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
He said it is good to play again so soon after the Brighton defeat because "the next game is waiting and that is the good thing, that there is always the next chance".
Klopp said the current squad are underperforming but bringing in new players won't necessarily fix that.
On how he can get the best out of his players again, Klopp said: "These are football problems and you solve them with football."
Darwin Nunez is "very close" to returning, while James Milner and Stefan Bajcetic are back in training.
On whether he will rotate against Wolves, Klopp said: "We go as strong as we can but not all players from the last game are available."
Julen Lopetegui's side "are in a good moment and it will be tough" but "we will be there and fight".