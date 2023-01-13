Newcastle boss Eddie Howe says the Magpies are engaged in a "watching brief" in the January transfer market with no major incomings or outgoings expected imminently.

The cautious approach is in sharp contrast to this time last year when Howe brought in several January signings including Kieran Trippier, Bruno Guimaraes, Dan Burn and Chris Wood in, moves that helped stave off relegation from the Premier League.

“We are working hard at the moment in staying very much in contact with the market and players but we are not imminently close to signing anybody, we are not actively bidding for players at the moment," said Howe, who ruled out a rumoured loan move for Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay.

"January is not the ideal time to recruit – there’s a much smaller pool of players available and prices are potentially higher as well because of that.

"Last year I thought we did exceptionally well in a difficult month but this year we are in a different position and we want to add real quality to the group if we are going to do anything so it’s very much got to be the right player."

Newcastle sit third in the Premier League and are into the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup. Howe, whose side host Fulham on Sunday, indicated he is happy with his first-team squad - and is not keen to lose anyone to moves elsewhere.

“There’s not a huge desire in me to sell anyone this window but it always depends on what’s presented to you – something can come left-field that the club thinks is a good deal to do," he added.

"Certainly my intention is to develop what we have rather than lose anybody – I don’t think we’re at the stage where we are overloaded with quality or with numbers."