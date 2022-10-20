S﻿teve Cooper has thanked Nottingham Forest fans for their support in recent weeks and said he wants to start giving them something back, starting with Saturday's game against Liverpool.

When asked how much of a key role fans can play against Jurgen Klopp's side, Cooper said: "Massive. There’s no doubt about that.

"I am quite fortunate that I am not a manager who has to try to rally up our supporters because they do it off their own back. That’s something we will never take for granted but we have to start giving them something back.

"It will be a bit of a given, the atmosphere, and we don’t take it for granted. If anything we have to make sure we do our bit on the pitch so we can match what they do off it. If we do that, we give ourselves a much better opportunity of being at our best on the day.

"On a personal note it’s always been a very important thing to me to be the manager of this club so that hasn’t changed. My pride and belonging here has only grown throughout my time here. It was strong at the start and it is even stronger now.

"Even in recent weeks the support the supporters have shown in tough times and difficult moments has made me even more motivated to do well for them.

"The personal support I have had, I don’t take it for granted. There will never be any entitlement from me in thinking that’s how it’s always going to be. I’ve got to earn that.

"It’s a continuation of the pride and honour of being involved in this football club but my main focus is doing well for the supporters and that is my real driver at the moment."