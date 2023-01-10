The presence of winners in Manchester United's squad can help carry the club to the "next level", says defender Diogo Dalot.

United signed the likes of five-time Champions League winner Casemiro during the summer, while Christian Eriksen boasts a Serie A title and Lisandro Martinez has just returned from winning the World Cup.

"This type of winning mentality has to bring us [together] as a team. It has to put us on the next level," Dalot told a question and answer session with fans., external

"And this is the level that we want to be. They've played in big clubs, they've won a lot of things. One day, I want to be the same type of guy who can say: 'OK, I've won this amount of competitions at Manchester United. I have this experience of winning big competitions.'

"At the same time, they have this knowledge of when to do things, when we should be a bit more relaxed, when we should push a little bit more.

"This type of experience they have just helps us and, for the fans, it's also exciting to have players like them.

"This season, we are building a good squad. We are building a squad with a good mentality - and hopefully we are building a squad with a winning mentality. That's the goal for us."