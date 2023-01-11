Newcastle United's Dan Burn says he was just "happy he didn't cry on TV" following his first goal for his boyhood club.

The defender, who joined the Magpies in 2021, scored the opening goal in their Carabao Cup 2-0 quarter-final victory over Leicester City.

"That is what you dream of doing: scoring in front of the Gallowgate," Burn told NUFC TV, external.

"I think I just ran out of room for the knee slide. Amazing.

"I missed a sitter just before that, so I am so happy to break that duck.

"With my height, I should be scoring a lot more goals. We spoke about that before and it is something I do work on everyday - so it is not for the lack of trying."