'﻿We live in hope' over Boyle injury - Johnson

Martin Boyle is seeing a specialist over the injury which could threaten his World Cup dreams.

The Australia international went off with a lower-leg injury during Hibs’ win over St Mirren on Saturday.

Lee Johnson said: “He’s had a scan and he’s currently getting reviewed by a specialist and a consultant. I would hope that by this time on Thursday we will have a clear diagnosis on the injury.”

The 29-year-old has scored five goals in 19 internationals and become a key player for Australia in recent seasons.

The Socceroos begin their World Cup campaign against France on November 22 before taking on Tunisia and Denmark.

Johnson said: “We are just positive with him, we all live in hope that he’s in a good place. He seems to be moving well, although the scan is showing something, which is why he has gone to the specialist."