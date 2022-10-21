'We need more performances like Aberdeen game' - Freeman
Dundee United defender Kieran Freeman says there is plenty to improve on for the Tannadice side as they look to go four games unbeaten in the Premiership.
Liam Fox's side crashed out of the League Cup on Tuesday against Kilmarnock, but have won two of their last three league games.
“It was a really good week last week. We couldn’t quite finish it off with getting a win up at Ross County, that would’ve been an excellent week," said the academy graduate.
“There is so much to improve on, we’ve lost a game and won a game so it’s not perfect but we are gradually getting more towards where we want to be and hopefully we can take that into Saturday."
United's 4-0 thrashing of Aberdeen kickstarted this run and the 22-year-old knows that kind of result and performance needs to be repeated.
“Aberdeen have scored a lot of goals this season and have managed to put teams to bed and we managed to win that 4-0 but we need to do that more often. We’ve shown that we can do it once, we need to do it more often.