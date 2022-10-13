There are no fresh injuries from Monday’s draw with Aston Villa. Cooper says everything is “good in terms of recovering from the game”.

He does not think Wolves’ sacking of boss Bruno Lage will make too much difference to Forest. “There might be a change in management but there isn’t a big change in players. We’re very aware of the players they have and the threats they can cause,” Cooper says. “We have to think about how we can be a threat. I don’t think who is in charge of our opponent will have a massive impact on how we play.”

He says they have to build on and “harness” the good bits of the Villa game but adds “they have a lot of work to do”.

Cooper says conceding long-range goals is an issue. “It was frustrating to see another one go in on Monday because it’s something we’ve talked about quite a lot,” he said. “Wolves have good ball strikers who have scored from distance before.”

He says the sacking of head of recruitment George Syrianos and head coach Andy Scott was “a club decision”. Cooper added: “My focus has to be on my job of coaching and preparing the team.”

The Forest boss was happy to see Emmanuel Dennis get his first start and goal on Monday. “He showed glimpses of what he can offer. Thankfully in the last couple of weeks he’s been clear in terms of injuries and setbacks. He did some really good things.”