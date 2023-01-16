David Seaman says the Gunners have "done things the Arsenal way" after they moved eight points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Boss Mikel Arteta has spent three years in the hotseat at Emirates Stadium and been backed despite dips in form, with the club now reaping the dividends of such patience.

Seaman says Arteta's calls to 'trust the process' have been vindicated.

"It's a lesson for a lot of other clubs," he told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast. "Mikel went through a rough patch and people were saying not to trust him.

"But what's going on at the club is brilliant. I go in every week, I was always saying to stick with him and it's now visible for everyone to see.

"Even the fact we lost out on Mykhailo Mudryk [to Chelsea] shows we are doing it the Arsenal way."

Despite their commanding position, Seaman has urged caution to those suggesting the title is Arsenal's to lose.

"It's a healthy lead but we are only halfway through the season," he said. "It sounds boring but there is a lot of time to go."

