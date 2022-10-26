Postecoglou urges Celtic to become Champions League regulars

Ange Postecoglou insists Celtic “will be much better for the experience” of their chastening Champions League return if they can become group-stage regulars.

Celtic will qualify automatically if they retain the Scottish title and that is now the aim for manager Postecoglou.

"The first challenge for us is to become a Champions League football club. That means qualifying every year,” he said.

"With what we have gone through this year and the way we have tested ourselves, there is no doubt that, should we qualify again, this group of players will be much better for the experience.

"They will understand exactly from the first game what's required and the levels needed, and understanding the fine line between winning and not winning.

"This is a group that is very, very inexperienced at this level. Look back to where most of them were playing 12 months ago.

"It would be a missed opportunity if we don't qualify next year and use what we have gained this year to become better at this level."