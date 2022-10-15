T﻿homas Duncan, BBC Sport Scotland

United boss Liam Fox is slowly growing into the role after a difficult start in tough circumstances.

H﻿e asserted his authority by hooking Jamie McGrath and Craig Sibbald at half-time and replacing them with Arnaud Djoum and Archie Meekison.

There's n﻿o doubt it sent a message to the rest of the team as it made an immediate impact. United improved in the second half and got themselves level. It's the first time they've fallen behind this season and taken any points.

With Steven Fletcher and Charlie Mulgrew back from injury, United's squad looks strong for this division, and are showing far more of what was expected from them at the beginning of the season.