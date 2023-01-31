As the January transfer window enters its final day, we've been asking what business Nottingham Forest still need to do between now and 23:00 GMT.

Here are some of your views:

Luke: A centre-back with pace and a striker who knows where the goal is. Answers on a postcard please!

Fraser: Would be amazing if we could sign Antonio again. Although he is 32, on his day he causes defenders nightmares. He was great for Forest and has flourished ever since going to West Ham.

John: Cooper has done amazingly well to create a team from the disparate parts assembled over the summer. Injuries are now threatening recent improvements. A centre-back with some pace and a goalkeeper on loan need to be priorities. Otherwise in Cooper we trust.

Steve: We have made some good signings this January with the Brazilian pair. Another centre-back and maybe a goalkeeper would be ideal as we await the return of the injured defenders and Henderson.

Stewart: We need to get Djed Spence back, he's a big part of the team.