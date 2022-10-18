Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

Frank Lampard has been speaking to the media before Everton’s game at Newcastle on Wednesday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Mason Holgate is back in the squad but Yerry Mina and Ben Godfrey remain unavailable.

On managing the fitness of Dominic Calvert-Lewin: “It’s a fine balance of gradually bringing him back but doing it as quickly as possible. We want to get him fit, get him performing and playing well and then hopefully he can make his case to get back into England selection.”

He praised Jordan Pickford despite his error against Tottenham: “I know his mentality, his training levels and what he puts on himself. I reflect on how he has saved us many times. He’s a very mature young man and he’s ready for Newcastle.”

He is hopeful his side can bounce back from two straight defeats: “Every game tells you something, especially when you’re in the early stages of building. The losses are part of the process. We knew this was a tough run of games and it’s about how we can best apply ourselves.”

He sees leadership qualities in summer signing Amadou Onana: “He’s a big personality even at 21 and is learning how to direct that and all his talent. I have a huge amount of belief he’ll keep taking that forward.”

On opponents Newcastle: “They’re a really good team with a fantastic coach and staff. They have a real plan and vision for what they are doing. It’s an evening game, will be a tough crowd and we have to be ready to go and show some personality."

