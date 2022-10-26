A﻿listair Magowan, BBC Sport

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi likes to do things differently.

When you hand in a transfer request at the age of 18 after Bayern Munich bid £35m for you, it suggests a willingness to broaden your horizons and not accept the status quo.

Which is partly why the now 21-year-old is speaking to BBC Sport from Bayer Leverkusen, where he is on a season-long loan after what he calls "ups and downs" over the past few years at Stamford Bridge.

"There were a lot of times when things were very good and you enjoy every part of it," he said before Leverkusen's Champions League trip to Atletico Madrid on Wednesday. "And there were times and you think: 'What am I doing wrong not to be playing?'

"Sometimes it was difficult and frustrating. You are sitting on the bench, or might not even be in the squad, and then you're like: 'What on earth have I done to deserve that?'

"I train well every day, I give my all in every game, but then I don't get picked. Of course, if there are other players doing well in your position, they should get picked as well - but, at the same time, you always want to fight for your position and have a fair chance."

Here was a player not content to sit on the bench whatever the financial gains and there has been no shortage of interest in the youngster since, despite suffering an Achilles injury in 2019.

After Thomas Tuchel was appointed Chelsea manager in January 2021, he appeared to be in favour, even if there were more injury problems last season. But being left out of the squad at the start of this season signalled a change was due.

Hudson-Odoi says a move to Germany "had always been at the back of my mind" and he followed in the footsteps of former Borussia Dortmund and now Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho, who he spoke to before making the Leverkusen move in August.

