S﻿t Johnstone enter partnership with Spanish side Hercules CF

St Johnstone have entered into an "international partnership" with Spanish side Hércules CF.

The Alicante-based club say the arrangement will cover "both footballing and non-footballing aspects", including the first team, academy and corporate departments.

A﻿ brief statement says a friendly match is "under consideration" and promises a future meeting between the women's teams from each club.

