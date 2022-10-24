St Johnstone enter partnership with Spanish side Hercules CF
St Johnstone have entered into an "international partnership" with Spanish side Hércules CF.
The Alicante-based club say the arrangement will cover "both footballing and non-footballing aspects", including the first team, academy and corporate departments.
A brief statement says a friendly match is "under consideration" and promises a future meeting between the women's teams from each club.
𝗛𝗲𝗿𝗰𝘂𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝘅 𝗦𝘁 𝗝𝗼𝗵𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗻𝗲 🇪🇸 🤝 🏴— St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) October 24, 2022
It was fantastic to help celebrate @cfhercules 100 year anniversary by announcing our international partnership.
We even brought them some gifts 🥃#SJFC | pic.twitter.com/uCDipkMBja
