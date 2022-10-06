We asked you to send our expert your questions on Newcastle as Friday marks one year since the club was taken over by a Saudi Arabia-backed consortium.

Matthew Raisbeck - Newcastle United commentator for BBC Radio Newcastle - has responded to what you asked BBC Sport.

Now the owners have 12 months under their belts, do you think they have had to re-evaluate their ambitions of being Premier League title contenders within five to 10 years?

The club is still at the start of this journey. The owners will be both pleased with their progress so far and even more aware of how far they still have to go. I think it's an exciting time for fans because after years of existing rather than achieving, the club is now being set up to succeed.

They have taken big steps forward with each transfer window - spending money, and recruiting smartly - but they are mindful of the impact of financial fair play restrictions. Key to operating within those rules will be improving the club's commercial performance - and new sponsorship deals will help with that. Investment in the academy, so they can produce more players of their own, like the talented Elliot Anderson, is also important.

