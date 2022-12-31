We asked for your views after Friday's game between West Ham and Brentford at London Stadium.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Noel: Lose this many home games without much of a fight and history shows us we go down. There’s some real talent in the squad now but it still looks curiously thin and without genuine options to mix it up. The void left by Noble is clearly still unsettling. Moyes has fixed this before and, although we are in freefall, he can still fix it again.

Naomi: I was extremely disappointed in the team’s performance. Same old, same old... lack of belief, lack of intensity. They talk about being positive and things will change but what are they doing to bring that about and will it before or after we’re relegated?

Nick: Time's up for Moyes. Another bunch of misfit transfer deals - Scamacca, Paqueta, Aguerd and Kohler are all average players. Zouma, Fabianski and Antonio are not good enough. Relegation is almost a certainty. Bring on the youngsters. 60,000 supporters let down week after week. I've been supporting the Irons for over 60 years and this is the lowest I have felt.

Tom: I don’t want to say it but I think Moyes has to go. We had a good start to the game but after we conceded the ideas seemed to run out. All we did was pass it to and fro on the left-hand side. It got to 80 minutes and we were 2-0 down and Moyes bought on a defensive midfielder. Hopefully he can carry us out of this rut but he has lost my faith!

Jay: He’s got to go! Moyes has been doing the same old rubbish for the past two seasons. It worked last year but this year the league is different. He’s spent loads of money and gone backwards.