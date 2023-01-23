West Ham 2-0 Everton: Your reaction

We asked for your opinions after Saturday's game between West Ham and Everton at London Stadium.

Here are some of your comments:

West Ham

Lucy: Jarrod Bowen was sharp and accurate, but we're still just a glimpse of what we were last season. I wish Michail Antonio had gone off at half-time and Danny Ings had come on. We need to embed him ASAP.

Dave: Same old West Ham, backing off and conceding space until the final third. No pressure placed on opponents and very little penetration up front. If we'd being playing a half-decent side, we'd have lost. Such a negative approach.

Keith: A solid home victory against a desperately poor Everton. It will bring some confidence but there's still a huge challenge ahead. Moyes can turn our season around but, sadly, scraping into the top 10 is about it. Hopefully Europe and the FA Cup can bring some joy. If a decent offer for Antonio comes in, we should take it...

Henry: The players needed that win for their confidence - and hopefully this is the result to springboard our season. Massive boost for Bowen, who can hopefully recapture his form from last season now.

Everton

Mark: Although Everton enjoyed good spells of possession throughout the 90 minutes, they never looked like they would score. Even when players made forward runs, or found space on the wings , Everton would invariably pass backwards or sideways and, at times, painfully slowly. There is no cutting edge in our attack.

Graham: Another very poor display. No matter what my views are on the board, it needs a change of manager now or we are going down.

Rich: Very little desire or fight. Everton played this must-win game like it was a pre-season kickabout. We’re worse off than when Frank Lampard took over. Performance-wise, the buck stops with him - no matter how badly the board has run the club.

Shaun: No firepower, no goals, no chance of staying up. We've sold too many players who got us goals. It's an absolute shambles that has been coming for years.