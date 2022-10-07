Hearts need more belief on European stage - Gordon

R﻿eflecting on a sore 3-0 home defeat to Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League, Hearts captain Craig Gordon said: "It was always going to be a big ask against a quality team, and so it proved.

"﻿Everyone in the squad is good enough to play, it's about us proving that and believing in ourselves. That's what we need to do more. We've got to use this as a learning experience for some of the younger players to see the levels they need to be at.

"﻿We don't want to use any excuses and we've not done as well as we think we could have done. These games will always be very difficult regardless of who is playing but it's disappointing they have not been closer.

"﻿RFS got a result out there (a 1-1 draw away to Fiorentina), so it is possible. we'll need to defend really well if we're going to do that. We gave away quite easy goals and we'll have to tighten up to get something away from home."