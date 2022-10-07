E﻿mma Sanders, BBC Sport

The Europa League is a competition that Arsenal are more than capable of winning and Mikel Arteta might need to use his squad wisely to navigate it while still competing at the top end of the Premier League.

It was positive, therefore, to see strong displays in the first half from a number of players fighting for a regular place in the starting XI.

Fabio Vieira, who Arsenal signed from Porto for £34.2m in the summer, was handed just a second start and took his chance well, picking up an assist and a goal.

Victory was all but wrapped up by half-time with Arsenal fully in control but Arteta did not hesitate to make changes when their intensity dropped and Bodo/Glimt began to create a few chances.

Substitutes Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka injected energy into Arsenal's play for the second half and it helped them get over the line with ease.

Jesus also delivered a moment of quality when he danced past several defenders to tee up Vieira to make it 3-0 with six minutes of normal time left to play.

The performance not only gave Arsenal a fourth successive victory but helped to carry their winning momentum into Sunday's league game against Liverpool at the Emirates.