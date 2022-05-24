James Jones, We Are West Ham, external

Rating: 8/10

Best performance: Has to be Lyon away to take us into the semi-final of the Europa League. Many fans were quite sceptical having drawn 1-1 at home in the first leg and lost Aaron Cresswell to a red card. But the team were incredible on the night in a pretty intimidating environment. To win that game so convincingly, 3-0, was something none of us saw coming. An incredible night that we'll always remember.

Player of the season: Many will say Declan Rice but I think Jarrod Bowen deserves it. He's been outstanding for us throughout and chipped in with 29 goal involvements across all competitions (18 goals, 11 assists). Surely he's done enough for a place in England's World Cup squad?

Player whose time is up: Sadly, it's Andriy Yarmolenko. He'll leave on a free this summer but not without some brilliant memories. His winner against Sevilla in the Europa League will forever be fondly remembered for so many different reasons, but many forget his last-minute winner against Chelsea during Project Restart, which kick-started our survival push. If it wasn't for his goal in that game, our success over the past two seasons may not have been possible.

Opposition player you'd love at your team: Divock Origi. We've been crying out for another striker who can support Michail Antonio. He's the ultimate Premier League back-up striker and while many might believe he's too good to be a bench player for West Ham, having him available either as a starter or as a substitute would have significantly improved our already strong attack. He scores goals, often very important ones, and he's exactly the kind of striker I'd love at West Ham.

Happy with your manager? Happy would be an understatement. What David Moyes has done in just two years has been sensational. From relegation candidates to two top-seven finishes and a Europa League semi-final in just two years. Unbelievable job.

One learning to take into next season: We need to be more consistent in attack. While our attacking players have been on fire this season, there were many games when we'd seem to run out of ideas in the final third very quickly. We really struggled against teams who played to nullify Bowen and Antonio's threat and didn't seem to have a plan B.

Off the pitch, we desperately need more investment. Essentially, our thin squad ran out of steam in the end this season, winning just one of our last eight games, and that was against already relegated Norwich. We'd lost just two of our first 17 games of the season. Just imagine what we could've achieved if Moyes had stronger options to rotate with.

