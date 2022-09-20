Brighton chief executive Paul Barber says he hopes former head coach Graham Potter gets a "respectful reception" when he brings new side Chelsea to Amex Stadium in October.

"﻿He did a fantastic job here," Barber told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast. "We brought him in as a relatively unknown coach in England, and over three seasons he took us to our highest ever position.

"﻿For that work and the style of football he treated us to, I hope he gets a respectful reception.

"﻿At the same time, when Chelsea visit, we want to win. They are one of the only clubs we have not beaten in the Premier League, so that will be a big opportunity to put that right."

Albion host Chelsea on Saturday, 29 October.

﻿Listen to the full interview from 02'21'00 on BBC Sounds