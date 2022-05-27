Liverpool v Real Madrid: Team news

Key Liverpool midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho could be fit for Saturday's Champions League final against Real Madrid.

They were named in the squad that flew from Liverpool to Paris on Friday.

Thiago was a major doubt after suffering an Achilles injury during the 3-1 Premier League win over Wolves on Sunday.

Fabinho, who had a thigh problem, has not played since 10 May.

Both players have been crucial this season as Liverpool won the Carabao Cup and FA Cup and finished one point behind champions Manchester City in the league.

Real Madrid flew their entire squad, including Wales forward Gareth Bale, to France on Thursday.

If fit, are Thiago and Fabinho in your starting XI? If so, who would you choose alongside them? Pick your Champions League final XI here