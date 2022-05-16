Alisson and Diaz picked out by Garth

Alisson: There was yet another Alisson one-on-one save from Danny Ings and an excellent stop from the same player in midweek against Aston Villa to keep Liverpool's title hunt alive.

The Brazil goalkeeper then produced another masterclass, and another clean sheet, against Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

Alisson has had the most amazing season, and short of a catastrophe in the Champions League final he will almost certainly be my goalkeeper of the season.

Diaz: What a find this player is.

He was good when he played for Porto, but I think he is really going to be a star at Liverpool.

On another occasion he could have had a couple of goals, but his tireless running - both on and off the ball - was a threat to Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

The only reason Jurgen Klopp brought the Colombia winger off after 98 minutes was because of fatigue.

The player was spent and yet he still didn't want to come off the Wembley pitch.

