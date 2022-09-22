Juventus and Italy midfielder Manuel Locatelli, 24, has been linked with a move to Arsenal after failing to impress boss Massimiliano Allegri since a £30m switch from Sassuolo. (Calciomercato, via Sun), external

The Gunners have contacted Eintracht Frankfurt's 22-year-old Denmark attacking midfielder Jesper Lindstrom over a £17m move in January. (Bild - in German), external

Arsenal could face competition from Brighton as they try to sign 21-year-old Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk in January. (Express), external

Meanwhile, no club matched the asking price in the summer for 23-year-old PSV Eindhoven and Netherlands winger Cody Gakpo, who was linked with a move to Arsenal, Leeds United, Manchester United and Southampton. (Voetbal International, via Talksport), external

