Analysis: Arsenal 4-1 Crystal Palace

After going out of the Europa League on penalties to Sporting Lisbon on Thursday, Mikel Arteta got exactly the reaction he wanted as Arsenal cruised past struggling Crystal Palace.

It is six league wins in a row now since the 3-1 home loss to Manchester City threatened to derail their title charge.

But Arteta's side now go into the international break with an eight-point advantage over City before the Gunners return to action against Leeds on 1 April.

Palace hit the post through Wilfried Zaha early on but there only looked one winner after Gabriel Martinelli, who missed the decisive penalty on Thursday, scored for his sixth goal in six league games.

The excellent Bukayo Saka got two goals with Granit Xhaka also getting on the scoresheet.

The only disappointment for Mikel Arteta was conceding a goal with Jeffrey Schlupp scoring Palace's first goal in five games when he finished following a set-piece.

But, with 10 league games to go, Arsenal are in pole position as they look to become English champions for the first time since the Invincibles of 2003-04.

This was another hurdle cleared.