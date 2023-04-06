Ilan Meslier says Leeds can't be complacent after Tuesday's win over Nottingham Forest.

In an interview with BBC Radio Leeds, the goalkeeper was asked if Sunday's game against Crystal Palace feels just as big as the one against Steve Cooper's side, or if the Whites have a new-found confidence.

He said: "No I don’t think so. Crystal Palace are a good team. We just focus on winning the game and we are prepared for everything - to dominate them, to be ready, to stop the counter attack because they are very good.

"They have good wingers and a strong striker and we have to be ready for this and try to score a lot of goals."

Meslier has praised Javi Gracia's "clear tactics" and says Leeds didn't panic when they went behind against Forest.

"We were calm. We knew what we wanted to do," he said.

"We just followed the plan of Javi. Unfortunately they scored first but they didn’t have many chances to score and after we just stayed calm, played our football and scored two goals to win the game."

