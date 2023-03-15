Liverpool's task at Real Madrid has prompted talk of Tom Cruise and Mission Impossible on a bonus Football Daily podcast.

BBC Radio 5 Live's John Murray and analyst Chris Sutton debated whether the Reds can overcome a 5-2 aggregate deficit in Madrid on Wednesday night.

Murray said: "In the films Mission Impossible, Tom Cruise usually does it doesn't he?"

Sutton replied: "They have to believe they can do it. In many respects, they have to have a strong end to the season. In many ways the pressure is off.

"I think the last couple of games have typified Liverpool's season. Once again I thought they turned a corner beating Manchester United by seven, then they go to Bournemouth and put in an inspid display. Now they come to Madrid with a huge deficit. The first goal will be key. I think Liverpool will score on the evening, the question is can they keep this really talented Madrid team out?

"The odds are stacked against them. Nobody expects Liverpool to get a result but they know it's within them. Everything has to go right on the night, so I am going to say it is possible."

