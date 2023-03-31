Postecoglou on injuries, improving further, and his delight for Celtic's 'leader'
Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has been talking to the media ahead of his side's trip to face Ross County on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from his press conference:
Key midfielders Aaron Mooy and Reo Hatate should be back for next week, but will be assessed before Saturday in the hope they can feature. James Forrest, Anthony Ralston and Liel Abada are all out.
Postecoglou expressed his delight for Callum McGregor after Scotland's vital qualifying wins, describing the Celtic captain as “our leader”.
The Australian has had no downtime during the international break, focusing on picking up where Celtic left off.
He expects all games in the run-in to have an edge, as every team in the league are playing for something.
Despite Celtic winning their last 14 games in all competitions, Postecoglou feels Celtic can still improve their level of performance in the final batch of matches before the end of the season.