'Settled' Doyle-Hayes not looking to leave Hibs

Jake Doyle-Hayes feels “settled” and “happy” at Hibs despite the club having accepted a bid from Forest Green for him in January.

The Irish midfielder, 24, rejected the move and has no plans to leave Easter Road.

"For me, no," said Doyle-Hayes, when asked if the Forest Green move was close to coming off. "I didn't want to leave here.

"I'm settled here. I know I wasn't playing much football but I wanted to get fit, get back in the team and fight for my place.

"I've got a young family who are settled here. We love the city and I love playing for the club so I was really happy to stay.

"I'm not looking to leave and go anywhere else. I'm happy here."

Doyle-Hayes has missed most of the season after an ankle injury required surgery, but he started for the first time since August in Hibs’ 3-1 defeat at Celtic before the international break and is desperate to claim a regular starting spot.

"It's been tough not playing," he added. "I haven't had many seasons like this where I've not been playing because of a long-term injury but it's just part of football.

"I just want to keep the shirt and play as much as I can for the rest of the season and hopefully help the team get a European place."