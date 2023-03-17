West Ham have been drawn to face Gent in the quarter-finals of the Europa Conference League.

The first leg will take place in Belgium on Thursday, 13 April, with the return at London Stadium on Thursday, 20 April.

Should they progress, they will then take on either AZ Alkmaar or Anderlecht, with the first leg at home on Thursday, 11 May, and the second leg the following week on Thursday, 18 May.

The final will be at Eden Arena in Prague on Wednesday, 7 June 2023.