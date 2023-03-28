S﻿aveena Johal, Punjabi Forest, external

The international break was eagerly awaited by many Reds fans, but it didn’t come without its knocks. The most perplexing being Andre Ayew’s injury on his trip to the dressing room.

We were, however, still able to see Morgan Gibbs-White captaining the England Under-21s to a 4-0 win and leaving unscathed.

Our downfall continues to plague us, as the only table we currently lead is the injury list. Taiwo Awoniyi's return to the training pitch, however, is a comforting sight.

The dust has largely settled after our last defeat. Optimism ebbed somewhat prior to the timely break, but a moment to gather thoughts and allow our heart rates to function at a normal pace has provided some much-needed perspective.

We have one game in hand over four teams in the bottom nine.

An incredibly tight relegation battle is equally as entertaining for top-half supporters, as it is exhausting for us. This weekend gives us a chance to advance further up the table, away from the stagnation of recent months.

A must-win game against Wolves lies ahead.