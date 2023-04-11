The Don't Go To Bed Just Yet panel have been discussing a missed opportunity for Leeds to pull away from the relegation zone after they were demolished 5-1 by Crystal Palace on Sunday, external.

BBC Radio Leeds' Adam Pope said: "It is a huge opportunity missed. The optimism I have for Leeds staying up was massive to be honest but after that 45 minutes I'm swilling round the dregs here.

"I still think they're going to stay up but the complexion has changed massively because of that one half. It's 45 minutes of horribleness in what has been a really good start for Javi Gracia so there's some confidence in it being restored and improving and getting safe - will it happen against Liverpool?"

Leeds don't play again until they host Jurgen Klopp's side next Monday night, by which time they could have been leapfrogged by relegation rivals Everton and Nottingham Forest.

Kaiser Chiefs' bassist Simon Rix said: "What's disapointing about it is that it could not have been a big week. If we had 32 points and we're playing Liverpool it's kind of a free hit, it's like everyone just have a little breather, have a bit of space and whatever happens against Liverpool happens.

"Now he's got to drag them up, how depressed they are, and they've got to play Liverpool which might be another loss."

