Oda gets Japan U22 call-up

Having finished the Scottish season with a string of strong performances for Hearts, winger Yutaro Oda has now earned a call-up for Japan Under-22s.

The 21-year-old will join the squad for friendlies against England at St George’s Park, Burton upon Trent, on 10 June and the Netherlands in Austria four days later.

Oda, who scored his first Hearts goal in the 1-1 draw with Hibs on the final day of the season, has previously represented Japan up to U20 level.

An impressive showing in the upcoming double-header would boost his chances of making the U23 squad for next year's Olympic Games in Paris.